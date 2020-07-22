Applications to work for the Electoral Commission on this year's general election are coming in fast for the Whanganui and Rangitīkei electorates.

So far 328 people have applied for jobs in the Whanganui electorate where the commission is looking to recruit around 540 people.

In Rangitīkei, the commission has received 361 applications for around 450 roles.

The roles on offer vary in skills required and length of employment, with most being casual or part-time contracts.

They include administrative roles and working in voting places during advance voting and on election day on September 19.

A commission spokesman said in most cases previous relevant experience will not be necessary as the commission will provide training through e-learning and face-to-face training.

Pay rates also vary, depending on the role, from $23.54 an hour to $32 an hour.

The commission is encouraging people who are currently unemployed to consider submitting applications.

"We are looking for people to staff voting places who represent their community, so we would welcome more applications from all groups," the spokesman said.

Chief electoral officer Alicia Wright said it is an opportunity to be part of the election team and help voters have their say at the election and referendums.

"Voting places are run by people who live in the area, so it's a great way to get involved in your community," Wright said.

A range of measures are planned to ensure staff and voters are kept safe from Covid-19 by ensuring voting places allow for appropriate distancing.

"Hand sanitisers will be available to use on the way in and out of voting places. And voters will be encouraged to bring their own pens to mark voting papers, although pens will be available for those who don't. Additional protective equipment will be available at each voting place if required."

To apply to work for the Electoral Commission go to https://elections.nz/jobs/