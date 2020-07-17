Red-nosed courier drivers in Whanganui are going the extra mile to deliver much-needed money for Cure Kids in July.

Aramex New Zealand has been a longtime supporter of Cure Kids and their Red Nose Appeal, which helps create brighter futures for Kiwi kids such as twins Amelia and Grace Kale who are living with serious illnesses.

Amelia and Grace were born at 27 weeks and spent their first three months in Starship Hospital.

Mother Stacey Kale said the support by Cure Kids has been fantastic, especially in the more difficult times when the twins were babies.

"We weren't able to get out a lot and do normal things as a family. We reached out to Cure Kids and that we now have a support network of other parents that are experiencing similar things to us has been fantastic."

Cure Kids aims to raise over $1 million to fund New Zealand-based research into a wide range of health conditions to improve, extend and save the lives of children across New Zealand.

Aramex Wanganui business owners Graham and Denise Clarke said the local team love getting behind the red nose campaign every year.

"There are children in Whanganui that rely on Cure Kids, so it's very close to our hearts and the Red Nose campaign unites our team here and the wider Aramex New Zealand family.

"There's a very serious message but it's delivered with a bit of fun and we're not only financially contributing ourselves but we're also raising awareness across New Zealand by wearing the red masks and noses."

Aramex set a target of raising $10,000 but at just the half way mark, the company has already raised over $12,000. For every parcel delivered Aramex regional businesses owners will donate 1 cent to the appeal and if they chose to increase this to 2 cents, the company will match it.

Aramex New Zealand chief executive Scott Jenyns said it was inspiring that courier franchisees and courier drivers have embraced the red nose campaign. As well as fundraising efforts, Aramex has delivered care packs to local families such as the Kales.

With origins dating back to 1989, Red Nose Day has grown to become one of New Zealand's most recognised appeals, symbolised by red noses.

The Red Nose Appeal is Cure Kids biggest fundraising campaign where incredible Kiwis across Aotearoa come together to help fund big research for little lives.

The aim is to raise over $1m to fund New Zealand-based research.

Red Nose Day is Friday, July 31, but with fun events running throughout the month of July, there are plenty of ways to get involved.

Whether you choose to hold a special fundraiser, make a donation online, or download our new storybook app Back Home to You, your donation makes a difference to the health of our children for generations to come.