Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui District Council admits blunder over citizens’ assembly secrecy

Moana is a Local Democracy Reporter based in Whanganui·Whanganui Chronicle·
5 mins to read

The citizens' assembly was formed to give input on the future of the Whanganui East Pool and outdoor swimming in the district. Photo / NZME

The citizens' assembly was formed to give input on the future of the Whanganui East Pool and outdoor swimming in the district. Photo / NZME

Whanganui District Council has admitted it made a mistake in setting up its first citizens’ assembly, conceding members were not told they would be thrust into the public spotlight.

The admission follows an Ombudsman investigation into the council’s refusal to name 39 people appointed to the citizens’ assembly on outdoor

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save