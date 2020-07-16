Whanganui MP Harete Hipango has been given a big promotion in the National Party's reshuffle under new leader Judith Collins.

Hipango picks up the Shadow Attorney General and Treaty Negations portfolios while retaining both the Māori Crown Relations and Māori Tourism portfolios.

Hipango said that while she was "absolutely delighted" by the new responsibilities there was a depth of experience "right throughout the caucus".

"There was contention under the last leadership about the lack of diversity on the front bench, but if one was to look at the numbers and how they've been positioned, that diversity is there with the portfolios and who is carrying them," Hipango told the Chronicle.

Hipango also rose 18 places in the National Party list, to number 21.

"What's in a number? People have their own perceptions and perspective on that.

"I'm walking in the worlds of te ao Māori on my father's side, and te ao Tuaiwi on my mother's side, and I carry that on, whether it be in my Māori Crown relations role or Māori Tourism role.

While she hadn't had discussions with Judith Collins and Gerry Brownlee about the front bench they decided on, Hipango said that positions may change "once National gets into government".

Advertisement

"It may well be subject to further change, but that is pending the lead-up to the election.

"Right now it's about showing the strength and the substance of who we are as a party, not just rhetoric, because you can have all the talk in the world.

Hipango said that even with her additional portfolios, her main priority would still be Whanganui.

"That's where I come from and that's the community I represent."

Meanwhile, National MP for Rangitīkei, Ian McKelvie, retained his Forestry, Fisheries, and Racing portfolios, and remained steady at number 33 in the party's rankings.

"Those three portfolios suit me very well," McKelvie said.

"Forestry in particular is pretty big by New Zealand's standard now, especially now we don't have any tourism.

"While there have been changes, I think she (Judith) has done pretty well, and put a pretty good team together.

Advertisement

"From my perspective I don't really mind where I go in terms of rankings, at the end of the day my role is to take the Rangitīkei to Wellington and do as well as I can and get as much influence as I can, regardless of who the Government is. That's what's the game is about for me."