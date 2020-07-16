A number of local businesses and individuals are getting behind this year's Pink Ribbon Breakfast with the same goal of giving women a fighting chance against breast cancer.

Lucky Bar is hosting a public breakfast on July 21 from 7.30am to 9am to allow people to come before work.

Jaz Doyle said they were also selling pink ribbons, cookies and raffle tickets for a pamper hamper supported by a number of local businesses such as Protege Hairdressing, Countdown Whanganui, The Flower Road, Victoria Rhodes Flowers and Studio 31.

"We have a regular customer who has been battling breast cancer for a while now and I've been approached by so many people lately and it's just so surprising how many people have been affected by it, so we are so proud to be hosting this to help these guys out because they are our community and our customers."

Advertisement

The public is able to buy tickets at the restaurant and via email at theluckybar@xtra.co.nz.

Judy Young is also hosting a breakfast in her home on July 19 with around 14 people coming.

She said five years ago she hosted a breakfast and, for a few years, she has made pink truffles for the Club Metro Pink Ribbon Breakfast.

"When I was quite young my aunt had breast cancer. She was in middle years and she survived into her 90s and I had a cousin who has survived as well and a friend, but then I also know of people who have not - so anything that you can do to increase people's chances.

"As a woman, I think it's something you want to support."

Evangelia Henderson, chief executive of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ said they are grateful to everyone who is taking part in Pink Ribbon Breakfast as the Covid-19 situation has made life harder for breast cancer patients and the need for support has never been greater.

"Thanks to the generosity of Kiwis up and down the country, we are able to continue our life-saving work. The proceeds raised from Pink Ribbon Breakfast will bring us one step closer to our vision of zero deaths from breast cancer. So, please get involved in whatever way you can – your support will make a real difference."

Dianne Kerr at the Whanganui District Health Board said they are hosting a morning tea between the patient safety team and the education centre at the hospital on July 21.

Advertisement

They are using the event both as team building and as a fundraiser.

"Several members of the team have had friends and family that have been affected by breast cancer. I lost a very dear friend a few years ago to breast cancer and now have a family member going through it, so it's dear to a lot of our hearts."

Kristy Humphries held her Pink Ribbon event last Sunday at Mint Cafe and raised more than $11,300 through the community's support. Photo / Supplied

And then there are individuals like two-time breast cancer survivor Kristy Humphries who has already hosted an event a Mint Cafe on July 12 and has been able to raise more than $11,300.

With a target of $500, she ended up selling 150 tickets to her Cocktails and Canapes evening and had 40 artists and businesses donate to her auction which was held on the night and which raised $6650.

Ticket sales and donations to the fundraising page brought the total to $11,209.50.

"I did a speech and I had also written a letter to my boobs but everyone was very touched and I had also had a cake made in memory of a friend who had passed away who had I had hosted a pink ribbon breakfast with."

Advertisement

Humphries said the night was fantastic and she was very grateful to everyone who came and to everyone who supported her including Mint Cafe and Bar, Tim Davies, Display Associates, Higgins, Katie Brown, Emma Cunningham and many more.

Other members of the community such as Elaine Little and Aroha Eynon and Jane Winstone Retirement Village will also be hosting a Pink Ribbon Breakfast to fundraise for the foundation.

To host a Pink Ribbon Breakfast visit https://pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz/ or to donate to a local breakfast visit https://pinkribbonbreakfast.co.nz/search?q=whanganui+