Puanga was celebrated beside the Whanganui River at Putiki by a crowd of about 60 people on a drizzly morning.

For Whanganui iwi the new year begins when Puanga, the star also known as Rigel, is in a certain area of the dawn sky. For more than a decade that time has been celebrated by karakia, both on Mt Ruapehu and beside the Whanganui River.

On Wednesday people wearing coats and carrying umbrellas met at Te Whakaniwha/the Putiki Slipway in the dark of 6am. Leader Kemp Dryden directed proceedings and Gerrard Albert, Turama Hawira and John Maihi led prayers and chants.

The group moved toward the slipway, heard three blasts on the putatara (shell trumpet) and a karanga, before karakia were recited. A waka glided to the shore, carrying the ahi kā (fire of occupation), which was used to set alight branches in a metal waka at the top of the bank.

People gathered around the fire as Dryden read a long list of the names of those who have died since the last Puanga. They included Ivan Wiari, Feona McKay-Patea and Ed Boyd.

The stars were hidden by cloud, but Āwhina Twomey pointed out where they would be and described their movements.

Maihi gave a prayer, people sang Whakāria Mai and Elise Goodge played eerie music on a traditional Māori instrument.

After that people were invited inside the waka ama enclosure for soup, fruit, tea and coffee.