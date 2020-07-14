A person has been seriously injured after their car ended up down a bank opposite the Taihape Golf Course this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on State Highway 1 between Puriri Rd and West Rd around 9.40am.

A Police spokesperson said there were two people in the vehicle when it crashed.

A St John spokeswoman said a call was received at 9.42am and two ambulances and a helicopter were sent.

Advertisement

Two people in the vehicle were taken to Whanganui Hospital. A person in a serious condition was transported by helicopter and a person in a moderate condition was taken by ambulance.