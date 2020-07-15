National's MPs for Whanganui and Rangitīkei are upbeat about their party's chances in September's general election despite the latest leadership upheaval.

Todd Muller's sudden departure as leader of the National Party on Tuesday morning made his the shortest tenure as the leader of a political party in New Zealand history, at just 53 days.

The National Party caucus was "buzzing" after Tuesday night's emergency meeting at which Judith Collins was selected as the new leader and Gerry Brownlee as her deputy, Whanganui MP Harete Hipango said.

"This is the first time I've seen a whole caucus in support, and that was quite spectacular.

"The unprecedented nature of this means we have limited time, but a decision was made without delay and we're backing ourselves.

"As Judith said [on Tuesday night], we have all the details, but we don't want to inundate people with that, we must be very clear with our messaging of what the policy is.

"That will come out in the next couple of weeks, some of it probably in the next couple of days with Judith there now."

A second caucus meeting on Wednesday would clarify the "who, what, where", Hipango said.

"We'll hear more from our new leader and deputy leader, but most would be expecting little change.

"Our country is going into the biggest deficit it's ever experienced, and it's all very well to spend, but it's how we can recover.

"National is known for strengthening the economy, but the flow on from that is strengthening everything else, and for me it always comes back to the foundations of our communities and societies.

"It's going to make for a fascinating election, and it's game on.

"It's about getting the country into better shape than what it is, and we have the people and experience to do that."

Hipango said she hoped Collins would still visit the Whanganui electorate on August 28.

Harete Hipango and Ian McKelvie on Victoria Ave in Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Rangitīkei MP Ian McKelvie said that from Todd Muller's perspective the events of Tuesday were "incredibly sad, as Muller had an aspiration to lead the National Party and be Prime Minister of New Zealand".

"Nevertheless, I think the National caucus reached a decision pretty quickly really and very positively," McKelvie said.

"Opportunity knocks in all sorts of ways, and I think from Judith Collins' perspective, cometh the hour, cometh the woman, really.

"It's very unfortunate timing, but our real role is to give New Zealanders an option, and we've got to be a viable opposition.

"If we're not, we're failing in our job."

McKelvie said the Opposition needed to be organised around debate in the House and legislation, and Brownlee was not only good at that, but he was also a very "stabilising force".

"I think he and Judith will be a very good pair.

"Judith has proven in the last couple of years that she can expose the Government's weaknesses, and that's clearly the job of the Opposition and the Opposition leader."