A person was airlifted to Palmerston North Hospital in a serious condition after a crash near Mangaweka.

The person is now in a stable condition.

Emergency Services were called to the single-vehicle accident on State Highway 1 at about 3.40pm on Monday.

A police spokeswoman said the crash had happened between Ruahine Road and Reservoir Road just north of Mangaweka.

She said the car came to a stop in a paddock.