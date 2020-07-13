WEDNESDAY

THE CAT IN THE HAT - BY DR SEUSS

What: Two bored kids. One rainy day. And one crazy cat wearing a red-striped hat. The time has come to have some fun, as this faithful theatrical adaptation of the classic book comes to life before your very eyes.

When: Wednesday, July 15, 10.30am & 1pm.

Where: Royal Wanganui Opera House, St Hill St.

Details: Adult / child 2 years-plus $27.50; family of 4 $25 each; group of 10-plus $20 each.

OPEN RE-PURPOSING WORKSHOP

What: With Lyn, Peter and Lynette of Sustainable Whanganui. Bring ideas & something to share for lunch. Resources, support, tea & coffee provided.

When: Wednesday, July 15, 11am-3pm.

Where: Harekeke Room of WRRC, Maria Place Ext, next to Fire Station.

Details: phone 345 6000. Donations appreciated.

TUI MOTU GROUP

What: Tui Motu, an Independent Catholic Magazine, will challenge us to look with fresh eyes, with gospel eyes, at current social, ecological and spiritual values. Come along and contribute to the discussion — inter-church and inter-faith dialogue welcomed. With Sr Rita Cahill rsj.

When: Wednesday, July 15, 4.30-6pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

THURSDAY

WANGANUI AIRPORT CONTROL TOWER RESTORATION GROUP AGM

What: Members and the general public are invited to the group's AGM.

When: Thursday, July 16, 7.30pm.

Where: Upper Lounge of the Christ Church Community Centre, 243 Wicksteed Street.

SATURDAY

ARTIST'S TALK

What: Wi Taepa discusses his current exhibition.

When: Saturday, July 18, 11am.

Where: Gallery 85, 85 Glasgow St.

Details: Entry free. Enquiries 027 629 2545.

Putangirua pinnacles, some of Wi Taepa's work created during his residency at the Glasgow Street Art Centre, will be part of his artist's talk at Gallery 85 on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

SUNDAY

LITURGY

What: The Pale Blue Dot – Our Place among the Stars. Our liturgy will be a powerpoint led by Sister Makareta Tawaroa. Come and share your reflections. Nau Mai. Haere Mai.

When: Sunday, July 19, 4-5pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

MONDAY

FREE ENGLISH CLASSES FOR NZ RESIDENTS

What: Are you a NZ resident or citizen? We have free English Language classes available to all levels from beginner to upper-intermediate, including an evening class for working learners (pre-intermediate/intermediate level).

When: Term three classes start Monday, July 20.

Details: To enrol, call Jane at English Language Partners Whanganui on 06 3451778 or email wanganui@englishlanguage.org.nz

WEDNESDAY

ESOL HOME TUTORS

What: Are you interested in other cultures and helping new migrants and are you keen to teach English as a volunteer tutor? English Language Partners Whanganui is running a free volunteer ESOL Home Tutor Training course.

When: Monday and Wednesday afternoons, beginning on Wednesday, July 22, from 1-4pm, and running until August 24.

Details; Contact Jane on 345 1778 or email wanganui@englishlanguage.org.nz

DVD EVENING

What: Green Book. In 1962, a world-class African-American pianist hires a tough-talking bouncer from an Italian-American neighbourhood in the Bronx, to drive him on a tour. Despite their differences, the two men develop an unexpected bond while confronting racism and danger in an era of segregation.

When: Wednesday, July 22, 6.30pm. Koha. Supper provided.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

COMING UP

OPERATUNITY CONCERT

What: Stage & Screen: the most beloved musical moments from stage and screen, featuring songs such as Don't Cry for Me Argentina, Maria and One Day More.

When: Thursday, July 23, 11am-1pm.

Where: Whanganui War Memorial Centre, Watt St.

Details: Tickets (includes lunch with the performers) $35 each; group 5+ $32 each; group 10+ $31 each. Book online at www.operatunity.co.nz or phone 0508 266 237.

WRITE FOR HEALTH

What: With Jacque Aldridge. The years have seen my writing in many forms, and some of these form part of this workshop. Come along and enjoy a day with other seekers. $20.

When: Saturday, July 25, 9am-4pm.

Where: Josephite Retreat Centre, Mount Saint Joseph, 14 Hillside Tce, Whanganui.

Details: To register please call Pam on 3455047 ext 3 or email pam.hopper@sosj.org.au

FRIENDS OF THE WHANGANUI RIVER AGM

What: AGM with guest speaker Whanganui Department of Conservation ranger Jim Campbell.

When: Saturday, July 25, 2pm.

Where: Brechin Lounge, St Paul's Church Community Centre, corner Guyton & Cooks streets

SPACE STUDIO & GALLERY EXHIBITIONS OPENING

What: Opening function for two exhibitions - Perspect by Cam Edward and I was there by Mike Marsh.

When: Saturday, July 25, 5.30pm.

Where: 18 St Hill St.

Details: Viewing Wednesday, July 22, until August 1. Open Wednesday-Saturday 10am-2pm.

ORGAN RECITAL

What: Organist Simon Mace's programme spans three centuries from Bach's Prelude and Fugue in C minor to the contemporary Norwegian composer Mons Takle's The Power of Life.

When: Sunday, July 26, 2pm.

Where: Christ Church, Wicksteed St.

Details: Tickets available at the door: $25 adults, $20 (Organ Friends), free for students and children. Programme notes and refreshments included in the ticket price.

ON NOW

SARJEANT GALLERY

What: Sara McIntyre – Observations Of A Rural Nurse: photography exhibition.

When: Till 18 October

What: Exhibition: What it is not — Abstract works from the Sarjeant collection. This selection of works demonstrates the wide scope of New Zealand abstraction: from the calm minimalism of Stephen Bambury's 'Grey Transmuting'; the crusty Colour Field of Geoff Thornley's 'Grey/Albus No. 10'; to the Lyrical abstraction of Judy Millar's untitled drawing with paint; and the Abstract Expressionist colour explosion of Allen Maddox's 'Life's Hurdles'.

When: Till August 2

What: Together Alone: Works from the collection exploring human connections in a post-lockdown world.

When: Till November 8

Where: Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupō Quay.

Details: Free entry. Enquiries to 349 0506.

What: My Choice July 2020: April Pearson

When: Throughout July

Where: Online at sarjeant.org.nz

Details: Free to view. Enquiries to 349 0506.

What: Lighting The Fire: Whanganui Potters From The Sarjeant Collection.

When: Till October 4

Where: The Sarjeant's Object Gallery above the i-Site, Taupō Quay.

Details: Free entry. Enquiries to 349 0506.

A GALLERY & GALLERY 85

What: In A Gallery: Lots, Lost — a reprise of selected works by Marty Vreede. In Gallery 85: Uncertainty — new works by Wi Taepa, created during his residency at the Glasgow Street Art Centre. In The Corridor — Tineke Paurini — Pattern, Colour.

When: Wednesday, Thursday & Saturday 9am to 3pm, Friday 9am to 8pm. Other days by appointment, and any time when the flags are out.

Where: A Gallery & Gallery 85, 85 Glasgow St.

Details: Free entry. Inquiries to 027 629 2545.

SPACE STUDIO & GALLERY

What: Gallery 1 - Paint {PHOTO} Stitch: Glen Hutchins, Perry Davies, Samantha Matthews, Katherine Claypole. Gallery 2 - Valley of the Planet of the Terminators: Patrick Cush. Pop-up Gallery - Storm Tossed: Neddal Ayyad.

When: Till July 18. Open Wednesday-Saturday 10am-2pm.

Where: 18 St Hill St.

REGULAR

CAMERA CLUB

When: 2nd and 4th Wednesdays of the month. 7pm meet and greet, 7.30pm meeting. Visitors welcome.

Where: Clubrooms, 2 Handley St, Gonville.

EUCHRE AND HOUSIE

What: Great fun, all welcome.

When: Tuesdays, 1pm start.

Where: Gonville / Castlecliff Bowling Club, 15 Caius Ave.

Details: Janice 345 6286

MINDFULNESS PRACTICE IN DAILY LIFE

What: Being fully in the present moment calms the body & mind. Thich Nhat Hanh's tradition: www.plumvillage.org

When: Thursdays 5.30-7pm

Details: Clare 021 0622 120

RIVER CITY ARTISTS

What: From beginners to established artists. New members welcome.

When: Every Thursday, 9.30am-4pm.

Where: Christ Church Community Hall, 243 Wicksteed St.

Details: Val 343 6316 or 027 4599448, Richard 343 5636.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING

What: Family fun. Club nights have recommenced for adults. Classes for children and parents will recommence next term at 7.30pm on July 24, same venue.

When: Mondays and Fridays at 8pm

Where: Carlton School Hall, Carlton Ave.

Details: glendarroch@dancescottish.org.nz

SLIMMERS SUPPORT GROUP

What: Lose weight and keep it off.

When: Tuesdays, 5pm.

Cost: $10 to join; $2 weekly.

Enquiries: Ngaire 347 1613.

WOMEN'S CHRISTIAN WIDOWS FELLOWSHIP

What: Meets in a different cafe every week for encouragement, support and laughter.

Details: Jill 021 1152243

YOGA CLASSES

What: Yoga in a warm, carpeted room with friendly people. Beginners and drop-ins welcome.

When: Mondays and Wednesdays from 5.30pm-6.45pm.

Where: Quaker Meeting House, 256 Wicksteed St.

Cost: $10 per class.

Contact: Kathy - email kgreensides@hotmail.com