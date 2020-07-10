The cafe at Ūpokongaro north of Whanganui has a new name, a new coffee brand and a new owner.

The Kinder family of Ngamatea are the new owners and George Kinder is the new live-in owner of Behind the Door on 4 which opens today.

His mum Ginny Kinder said the name came to her during a moment of late-night insomnia.

"It is on State Highway 4 and I pictured a sign like the classic American highway signs," she said.

"I was thinking of those roadside diners from songs and movies."

Husband and wife team Ritchie and Kristin Tweeddale have been working for the previous owner for five years and will continue to produce their popular menu of cabinet food and hearty meals for locals and travellers.

"The food and service will be the same," says Ritchie.

"The only change is that we will be open for longer during winter."

"The menu won't change but we have a new coffee supplier and machine."

Auckland-based company Atomic Coffee Roasters will be supplying its Fairtrade coffee to the cafe.

The cafe will retain its old-world charm with a well-stocked library of books, including a number of local history titles, a selection of board games and when the sun is out visitors can enjoy sitting at the tables in the landscaped gardens outside.

Behind the Door on 4 opens at 9am today and will be open daily from 9am to 3.30pm every Tuesday to Saturday.