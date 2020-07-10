The boy who died at Whanganui's Splash Centre on Monday afternoon has been described as a cool kid with a cheeky grin.

In an online tribute, Whanganui East School said it sent "aroha to the whānau" of Gerrard Williams-Bogileka.

Gerrard has been described as "such a cool kid" who always gave big hugs while being "an amazing friend" to lots of other students.

Hundreds shared their condolences for Gerrard and his whānau and said he would be "missed in the classroom and school by many".

Emergency services were called to the incident around 2pm on July 6 and Gerrard was taken to the Whanganui Hospital in a critical condition.

Police confirmed he was unable to be revived.

WorkSafe confirmed it was notified and was making initial inquiries to establish what its next steps might be.

Earlier in the week, Splash Centre manager Dave Campbell said staff and management were deeply distressed and their thoughts were with the bereaved family.

He said staff were receiving support and helping police with their investigations.

The centre reopened on Friday morning from 6am.

The child's death has been referred to the Coroner and police are carrying out inquiries to establish the circumstances of the death.

The school was unable to be contacted for further comment.