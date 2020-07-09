Ohakune will come together to start plotting the future of the Ruapehu town.

Development of the Future of Ohakune plan is now in the works and Ruapehu mayor Don Cameron said the first part of next month's hui would be an opportunity to hear from Annie Rolls, chairwoman of the Future of Ohakune Governance Group.

Rolls is set to discuss the project and the opportunities for engaging with the process.

"The Governance Group had received feedback that some people were concerned

that decisions were being made behind closed doors with no opportunity for wide

ranging community input," Cameron said.

He said council has always said each township's revitalisation journey will be led by the individual communities and they want to use the hui to talk about the future project and reinforce that community input is central to the process.

Ruapehu District mayor Don Cameron has confirmed each township's revitalisation journey will be led by individual communities. Photo / Bevan Conley

Rolls said people could be assured that the process had been designed to capture a wide variety of views and perspectives.

"A Governance Group was formed to manage the overall project comprising

Ohakune2000, council, Ngati Rangi and the Waimarino-Waiouru Community Board

employed planning and design consultancy Boffa Miskell to help design a fit for

purpose process for working with key stakeholder groups and the wider community."

She said Boffa Miskell had been leading discussions of a Project Steering Group made up of the Governance Group and many different sectors.

This includes representatives from the farming, agriculture, forestry, commercial property investors, accommodation, retail, youth, the Ruapehu Whānau Transformation Lead and mana whenua.

Rolls said at this stage nothing had been designed or confirmed.

Along with the hui a community workshop is being planned to give people another opportunity to share their views.

Cameron said that for the remainder of the hui the council will talk about their current work programme, Covid-19 recovery and give locals the change to ask questions or add comments.

"We would specifically like to hear what people think the current big issues are

including what council should be focusing on over the next 10 years as part of our

2021/2031 Long Term Plan," he said.

The hui will be held on Wednesday, August 5 at 6pm at the Ayr Street council chambers.