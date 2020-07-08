A River Tourism Hub and hosting an agritech event are two of the targets set in Whanganui & Partners' new statement of intent to Whanganui District Council.

The council-controlled economic development agency is headed by interim chief executive Gaelle Deighton, a former board member who stepped in when Mark Ward left suddenly in May.

Responding to questions from the Chronicle, chairman Pahia Turia said Deighton ceased being a board member when taking on the management role and was not involved in the decision.

He would not say how much she was being paid.

Whanganui & Partners are yet to advertise for Ward's permanent replacement but Turia said it intended to after decisions had been made about the organisation's alignment and responsibilities.

"We want to have the right platform to go to market on. We certainly want that to happen as quickly as possible - but we don't want to rush this," he said.

The statement of intent is divided into sections, with many targets listed for each.

In creative industries it aims to help the Quartz Museum of Studio Ceramics with capital works development and work with partners to revive the artsy Summer School of bygone years.

In business, it aims to host an agritech event and deliver two digital workshops for businesses.

In branding it aims to develop a River Tourism Hub and have two new products or initiatives available to district visitors.

In education it wants to develop and deliver a project that will boost the New Zealand International Commercial Pilot Academy based at Whanganui Airport.

Whanganui & Partners is ratepayer-funded $2,845,814 this financial year. It lists administration as costing more than $1 million and running the visitor information centre as costing $400,000.