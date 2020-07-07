Three people were treated for minor injuries after a vehicle collision in Springvale Whanganui this afternoon.

The accident happened near the intersection of Fitzherbert Ave and Fox Rd around 2pm.

Whanganui Police Sergeant Colin Wright said up to five vehicles were involved.

"At least two of the cars were parked at the time.

"Most of them received minor damage."

One vehicle rolled in the crash and a section of Fitzherbert Ave was closed for about 45 minutes.

A St John spokeswoman said three people suffered minor injuries in the accident and were transported to a medical centre.