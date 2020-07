Police have now named the 19-year-old who died as a result of a workplace incident at Ranana on June 30.

He was Peter Atkins-Pirika from the Chatham Islands who was working at Ranana on the Whanganui River Road.

WorkSafe is currently carrying out an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the Whanganui River Rd around 9.25am last Monday morning.

A WorkSafe spokeswoman said it understood a tractor was involved.