For Germa Haapu-Stoepker she knows that for some people battling cancer they may not get to live to see another month wich is why she has decided this month to participate in Dry July.

The annual event is back for another year and for the Whanganui woman she has not only lost loved ones to the disease but has experienced a cancer scare herself.

She decided this year she would go a month without drinking alcohol as part of the event to honour her late aunt Dini who died from bowel cancer and her friend Jo who died in 2018.

She said her friend Rene from Holland has been battling cancer for some time but is doing well but also wanted to honour her.

Advertisement

"I've had cancer all around me so I thought it was a good way to raise money for those actually affected by it."

Since the first Dry July New Zealand in 2012, the Dry July campaign has raised more than $5 million dollars for people affected by cancer.

Haapu-Stoepker is aiming to raise $500 by the end of the month which will go to the Dry July Trust and then is distributed to those in need struggling from cancer.

Germa lost her aunt Dini to bowel cancer several years ago and said they were very close. Photo / Supplied

Funds can go directly to cancer patients or it can go to families of those who have lost someone to cancer and are struggling financially.

So far she said the month is going great and she is not funding it too hard as she is not an avid drinker.

Being from Holland she said "the social pressure in New Zealand is huge when it comes to alcohol which I find a bit of a shame".

She wants to encourage anyone who may know someone staying sober for the month that they can get involved, too.

This year the campaign offers the choice of participating in Dry July for 14 days, 12 days, the whole month or a period of their choosing.

Advertisement

She said it is only for a month and "what's a month on a lifetime"?

"When people do this it's for a really good cause so just respect that and get behind them.

"Cancer hits more people then people realise, it's not age discriminating, so it's very important, every little bit helps so do whatever you can."

Even if it is just $5 she said, a little can go a long way.

To donate visit https://www.dryjuly.co.nz/users/germa-haapu-stoepker