Fire and Emergency crews spent their Sunday evening trying to tackle a blaze at a Marton property.

Three appliances were called to Hunia Street around 8.13pm after getting a call that a fire had broken out inside a home.

A FENZ spokesman said "It wasn't a big fire but they were there for a while and they left the scene about 10.15pm [when] the fire was out."

He said the occupants of the property were home at the time the fire broke out but there have been no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.