Whanganui City College students turned out on Friday afternoon for some entertainment by a band of teachers.

Kupe Renata, Chris Donaldson, Mike Connor and Andrew Weatherall decided to cheer up the students with a Beatles-esque "rooftop" concert and formed Blazer, donning black and white school jackets.

At least 100 students, plus other teachers and some members of the public, enjoyed the lunchtime concert in the school grounds, with some up grooving to the tunes.