The site of a demolished heritage building has become a central city green space and will be adorned with a sculpture.

The heritage Thain's building site has lain bare for almost 12 months, with July 20 marking one year since a huge fire ravaged the building.

And while there are not yet any significant developments or future plans for the site, it has turned the corner of Taupo Quay and Victoria Ave a vibrant green with the growth of new grass.

Property co-owner Bryce Smith said he has had the site levelled and a contractor plant grass seed.

"I've just added to my lawn mowing portfolio currently."

He said he plans to install a steel sculpture on the site. Marton sculptor Steuart Welch will create the sculpture over winter.

Come spring or early summer Smith hopes to erect it on site.

A FENZ investigation concluded the cause of the fire was "undetermined". Photo / Bevan Conley

"I've had a couple of nibbles from people saying they want to buy [the site] but nothing's actually happened so there are no serious plans."

He said he has had a few inquiries from people interested in putting a food truck on it but nothing has fallen into place.

"I'll get the sculpture up and then I'll think of something else or someone else will."

Last year's fire destroyed the Category B heritage building. Hotspots continued to flare up for days and it was deemed too dangerous to enter.

The building was completely demolished in November 2019. Photo / Bevan Conley

The building was demolished by mid-November after the Whanganui District Council issued a notice to demolish in the interests of public safety.

Smith and Sue Cooke, who purchased the Thain's building in 2018, said they accepted it must come down.

The Fire and Emergency investigation has concluded the cause was "undetermined". The building was too unsafe to enter after the fire so a thorough investigation could not be carried out.

Police inquiries are ongoing.