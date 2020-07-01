While Ruapehu College students and staff are working to get back on track after the impact of Covid-19, they are also celebrating excellent educational achievement.

The school's NCEA results for 2019 have several significant highlights, including rankings that are higher than national averages.

Acting principal Marama Allen said deputy principal Steve Mackrell has led the college in its commitment to measurable improvements against all of its NCEA targets.

"The college's results are an acknowledgement of the commitment and dedication of a wonderful community of educators - from our region's early childhood centres to our primary schools, and here at the college.

"Our dedicated staff stand on, and extend, the great work done across our region."

The decile 2 school surpassed the 2019 national averages for levels 1, 2 and 3 for all deciles and achieved a 47.1 per cent pass rate for University Entrance (UE).

The national average for decile 1-3 schools is 29.3, and 49.3 for all high schools.

Allen said the results are a pleasing affirmation that the college's ethos of continual improvement and development of custom-designed NCEA strategies for every student is proving effective.

Photo / Bevan Conley

When former Takapuna Grammar principal Kim Basse was appointed principal in 2013, Ruapehu College was under statutory management at the request of the school board.

Determined to boost student achievement and build strong relationships with Ngāti Rangi iwi, whānau and community, the efforts of Basse, her teaching staff and the school board of trustees have seen an upward trajectory for Ruapehu College.

Basse is currently on sabbatical leave, although the Covid pandemic has meant she could not travel to Europe for the study she had planned.

"She is looking at options in the South Island now," Allen said.

She said the Ruapehu region had faced unique challenges during the stages of Covid-19 restrictions, such as internet limitations and scarcity of devices, which made distance learning difficult.

"Students came back to school with a bit of anxiety about catching up so we're all working to support them.

"They had already missed extracurricular activities during lockdown so they have been really good about giving them up for a bit longer to focus on learning."

Allen said the tragic death of Raetihi grandmother Bev Hiscox and her two grandsons Luka and JJ Sirett in a farm vehicle accident on June 7 had affected everyone at the school.

"We're a small community so a tragedy like that affects everyone," she said.

The encouraging NCEA results had given everyone something to celebrate and strive for, she said, and the whole community was right behind the students.