Metservice has issued a road snowfall warning for the Desert Road (SH1) and a heavy snow watch for the Taihape area.

Metservice meteorologist Lewis Ferris said there was already snow on the Desert Road this morning, but predicted little to no snow would settle.

"We're expecting a little bit more snow on Wednesday morning, one to two centimetres, but it's Wednesday afternoon and evening into Thursday morning that we're expecting a much larger accumulation," Ferris said.

"There will be up to 15 to 20 centimetres accumulating above 600 metres, and that information fits in with the heavy snow watch we have for Taihape."

Ferris said the heavy snow watch would most likely be updated to an orange warning this evening when more information came in.