Two Rangitīkei women joined forces to give their community a chance to publicly pay gratitude to local essential workers.
Emily Rayner and Lindsey Robinson encouraged the people of Marton to head to Broadway on Saturday to watch a parade of essential workers, local businesses and schools hold up placards to recognise the industries that had given their support during Covid-19 lockdown.
Businesses had also decorated their shop windows to show gratitude.
The parade was followed by a performance from the local pipe band and two highland dance groups.
There was also a growers and makers market with 15 stallholders showcasing their products and produce, encouraging people to shop locally.
Rayner said they were happy with how the event turned out, despite the weather.
"It's such a simple concept of saying thank you and we both felt there's not a lot of positive news or good news or thank you being shown, it's all about raising money or wanting something out of it, so we just wanted to give back."