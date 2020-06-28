Two Rangitīkei women joined forces to give their community a chance to publicly pay gratitude to local essential workers.

Businesses, such as New World Marton which remained open throughout the alert level 4 lockdown, came out to walk in the parade. Photo / Lewis Gardner
Emily Rayner and Lindsey Robinson encouraged the people of Marton to head to Broadway on Saturday to watch a parade of essential workers, local businesses and schools hold up placards to recognise the industries that had given their support during Covid-19 lockdown.

Students from Nga Tawa Diocesan School came out to show their support. Photo / Lewis Gardner
Businesses had also decorated their shop windows to show gratitude.

Rangitikei District Mayor Andy Watson, Deputy Mayor Nigel Belsham and councillor Dave Wilson also joined the parade. Photo / Lewis Gardner
The parade was followed by a performance from the local pipe band and two highland dance groups.

The local pipe band also put on a performance as part of the event. Photo / Lewis Gardner
There was also a growers and makers market with 15 stallholders showcasing their products and produce, encouraging people to shop locally.

St Matthew's School students came down to say thanks to essential workers. Photo / Lewis Gardner
Rayner said they were happy with how the event turned out, despite the weather.

People of all ages turned out to show gratitude. Photo / Lewis Gardner
"It's such a simple concept of saying thank you and we both felt there's not a lot of positive news or good news or thank you being shown, it's all about raising money or wanting something out of it, so we just wanted to give back."

