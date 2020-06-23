A 46-year-old woman was rushed to Whanganui Hospital on Tuesday evening after being hit by a ute in central Whanganui.

Police were called to Ingestre St, between Wilson St and Churton St, around 5.15pm after receiving a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

A Whanganui District Health Board spokesman said the woman, who had moderate injuries, was taken to hospital by ambulance.

He said on Wednesday morning the woman was still in hospital and was in a stable condition.

Police said they are making inquiries into the circumstances of the crash.