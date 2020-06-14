Crash involved police

A 20-year-old man taken to hospital critical condition after a collision with a police vehicle in Hawera on Saturday was later deemed to be in a serious but stable condition. Two police officers in the car were uninjured and administered first aid at the scene. Acting District Commander Inspector Ross McKay said the driver was "not undertaking urgent duty driving" at the time. The injured man was flown to Taranaki Base Hospital. McKay said the circumstances of the incident were subject to investigation and police were speaking to witnesses. "The staff involved are being provided support and the IPCA will be notified." The collision took place on Glover Rd about 12.20am. Police are urging anyone who might have seen the man in the Glover Rd area before the crash to call 105.

Quake rumbles city

The light earthquake which rumbled Whanganui at 8.39am yesterday morning was 3.7 magnitude and struck at a depth of 25 km about 20 km southeast of Whanganui.

Bursary available

People from the Horizons Region who are studying subjects related to the work of Horizons Regional Council can now apply for a Don Linklater Memorial Bursary. It provides $3000 a year for up to three years for a fulltime student who is a New Zealand citizen or resident. Entries opened on June 11 and close on July 10. For more information go to www.horizons.govt.nz.

Keep stopbanks clear

Farmers and lifestylers are reminded to keep stock off stopbanks during the winter months. Overgrazing and digging weaken the banks and reduce their protective ability, Horizons Regional Council senior engineering officer Ian McMahon says. No cattle are allowed on them from June 15 to September 15. It is an offence to damage stopbanks and landowners can be held liable to pay for any resulting repairs. For guidelines on stopbank grazing, go to the website www.horizons.govt.nz

