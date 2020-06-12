A week ago Whanganui's Shawn Willis-Croft's TikTok page "funnycant" had 136 followers but now, thanks to his latest video, it's got more than 15,000.

"I'm getting at least 1000 new followers a day, but it's all positive and it's all good," Willis-Croft said.

"It's gone crazy, and I'm working overtime trying to reply to everyone's messages or at least give their comments a 'like'."

The "$10 School Lunch Challenge", where Willis-Croft uses $10 to make seven lunches for himself and his two sons, has now been viewed close to 300,000 times.

Advertisement

"Before that video, I was just chucking up random stuff, and then I made four lunches for my two little boys, and three for myself," Willis-Croft said.

"That video came out of necessity really, because I don't have a lot of money at the moment and I always try to do that when I shop.

"I started out by buying a bunch of bananas, ham, crackers, bread and biscuits, and all the basic food groups were covered."

Willis-Croft said that all the videos he has put up since have got at least 20,000-30,000 views.

"Having random people message me is a new experience, and I've had interest from the 'Daily Mail' newspaper in Australia as well.

"I had to do a TV interview 'live from The Warehouse' because they have a safe Wi-Fi connection there, and the one at my house keeps dropping out."

TikTok was a more positive platform compared to other sites such as Twitter and Instagram, Willis-Croft said.

"It's bringing some families together, and there are a lot of oldies on there too.

Advertisement

"I even saw a 70-year-old kaumatua doing a dance routine on there recently.

"Twitter is all about hating, and there's a lot of that negative kind of stuff on Instagram as well."

Willis-Croft said he was studying early childhood education and had just begun his first work placement.

"It's only been half a day - I'm already covered in goo and playdough and my pants are now multicoloured.

"The kids haven't eaten me yet though."

Cooking videos would also be on the menu for "funnycant", Willis-Croft said.

"A lot of people have said they need some help with that and how to shop for cheap.

"I don't mind at all and I'll keep making videos, just as long as I have 10 bucks to spend."