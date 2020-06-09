Whanganui District Health Board services are back to business as usual with New Zealand's move to Covid-19 alert level 1.

But people are being reminded to keep up good hygiene and not come to the hospital if they are unwell with flu-like symptoms.

The DHB's director of nursing and chief operating officer Lucy Adams said both the community adapted well to the change to government alert levels during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"These certainly have been challenging times for New Zealanders as a whole as well as for the health workforce and I am sure people are relieved our healthcare system is mostly back to normal under alert level 1," she said.

Advertisement

Adams said people needed to keep up good hygiene like washing and drying hands, using the hand gel in DHB facilities and keeping a record of where they had been.

"We are pleased to welcome more visitors back in to the hospital to see whanau and loved ones, but we still need to be cautious," Adams said.

People need to keep up good hygiene like washing and drying hands, using the hand gel in DHB facilities and keeping a record of where they had been.

"Please don't come to the hospital if you are unwell with flu-like symptoms. As the Ministry of Health says, it is still important to keep in mind that Covid-19 is uncontrolled in many areas overseas, and we should not be complacent because the virus can spread quickly if it re-emerges."

Whanganui Hospital visiting hours are from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week.

Contact tracing will be in place for Whanganui Hospital, Waimarino Health Centre and Rangitikei Health Centre.