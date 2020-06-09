You know things are getting back to normal when Paul Ubana Jones is back on the road.

The veteran Canterbury-based musician is a constant traveller who loves playing anywhere and everywhere - and surprisingly he has never played the Whanganui Musicians Club before.

That will change on Friday, July 17, when he is booked to play the Drews Ave venue as a stop on his 'Acoustic Roots and Beyond' tour.

"I can't believe I haven't played there before because I've heard so many great reports about the place and I'm so looking forward to experiencing it first-hand," Ubana Jones said.

''It is time to spread those wings now that lockdown is over and I know this tour will be a memorable journey."

The musician said he has enjoyed playing previous gigs in Whanganui at the now-closed Riverside Bar, Fosters (now the home of Stellar) and he has loved the audience interactions he experienced at the Marton Players Theatre in recent years.

Born in London to a Yorkshire mum and Nigerian dad, Ubana Jones showed early musical promise and attended music college, where he studied guitar, cello and composition.

He moved to New Zealand with his family in the late 1980s and has recorded several albums but touring is his passion and his live performances have gathered fans from Northland to Bluff.

His influences are blues, rock, folk, jazz and he plays covers with his own unique interpretations that encourage audience participation.

"I have a swag of great tunes to play and I promise the night at the Whanganui Musicians Club will be memorable," Ubana Jones said.

"I will be playing my interpretations of some great songs by Ray Charles, JB Lenoir, Tim Buckley, John Mayall and Bert Jansch as well as some new originals."

Ubana Jones said the artists whose work he likes to cover have been influential in both his writing and playing career and he enjoys sharing their music with audiences who share his passion as well as introducing it to those who may not know it.