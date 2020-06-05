It is known as the nation's largest winter party and is one event that is not letting Covid-19 get in its way.

Mardi Gras 2020 is back for another year and will return to Ohakune's The Junction on September 19.

Initially, the event had been planned for June 22 with a number of international acts but due to Covid-19 mass gathering and international travel restrictions organisers decided to postpone it.

Now with New Zealand set to move to alert level 1 the event is bringing 16 Kiwi acts to the stage including The Upbeats, Montell2099, State of Mind and many others.

Audiology Touring's Mitch Lowe said it decided to make it an all-Kiwi line-up to show their support for Kiwi artists and to show the country it could be done.

"Apart from Homegrown this is quite a unique opportunity and we thought it was pretty amazing how it's all worked out," Lowe said.

He said there would be another line-up of acts announced next week.

But Covid-19 has not been the only hurdle the promoters have had to face with a number of community members not happy with the date falling on the day of the election and during school holidays when a number of boarding school students will return home.

Earlier this week Lowe made the trip to Ohakune to meet with community members to give them an opportunity to share their concerns and ask any questions.

He said a lot of questions were asked around the economic impact and how to maximise the impact, especially as the event will fall in the busy part of the skiing and snowboarding season.

"That's the key thing for us because if we're not helping the town then we're not doing our jobs," Lowe said.

Ruapehu mayor Don Cameron said the public meeting went from a few unhappy residents to deciding to get on with it, do a good job and look to the future.

"All the complaints that were made, Audiology were professional and took that all on board and said they would discuss everything with local shopowners and operators and right down to the fine detail of using compostable glasses and all sorts of stuff. They certainly took it on the chin very well and came back and said, 'Right let's work together'," he said.

Mardi Gras organisers have encouraged local businesses to take the opportunity to market to ticket holders to get them to return to the district. Photo / Bevan Conley

He said there was also talk of other small events being held in the district including looking at building a stage at The Junction as they have to seal the road off for nearly a week to put the stage up for Mardi Gras and it often disrupts businesses near the venue.

The event was cancelled in 2017 for the first time since it began in 1995.

Lowe and his team revived the festival in 2018 with the support from Ohakune Events Charitable Trust and has been once again made it an annual event.

Cameron, who has also volunteered on the health shuttle during the event, said last year there was a definite improvement in people's general behaviour and how they kept themselves and each other safe.

The council will again help the organisers to manage the event with road management and other aspects.

Cameron says the council wants to make sure the event goes ahead as it brings around $2 million into the district and will undoubtedly help with domestic tourism.

The event has just sold out 8500 tickets but Lowe said a 500-ticket extension is likely.

He said an old ski shop near the venue was soon to be demolished which would open up a big field near the venue which would allow it to comfortably fit another 500 people.

"One of the things that's pretty exciting this time - normally people go to Mardi Gras they celebrate, they eat, they sleep, well sometimes sleep and then they leave but now they can turn up, it's the busy time of the season, snowboard, actually get up the mountain and then it's encouraging for them to come back the following weeks to finish the season."

Lowe has encouraged small businesses within the district to use this opportunity to market to the 9000 people that are coming to their towns to make sure they get returning customers.

Although there is going to be a lot of the same demographic coming, Lowe hopes the timing of the event has given the opportunity for new people to come and experience it.

He is proud that this is one of the first major events to come out the other side of the pandemic.

"It's going to be the first time that many thousands of peoples are going to be together in unions and whatnot, so it sort of amplifies a vibe that was already massive."

The screamer ride is also making a comeback alongside arcade games, food and drinks.

"We're always trying to improve the experience and add additional activities."

Warm-Up parties in multiple local venues on Friday, September 18, are still being organised and will be announced soon.

The festival will also be returning to Queenstown on September 5 with Lowe promising an announcement soon.