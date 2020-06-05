When Judy Feldon moved to Whanganui from Levin 18 months ago to be closer to her family she moved her business of 15 years with her.

She runs Heirloom Knits from her home workshop containing tables and drawers full of knitted clothing for people of all ages, from newborns to the elderly.

"I come from a large family, and we have had a number of foster kids as well," Feldon said.

"I always made sure they went home with warm clothes."

Feldon said she had noticed a number of children walking past her house on Somme Parade who hadn't been "wrapped up warm enough".

Heirloom Knits offers a wide array of clothing for people of all ages. Photo Lewis Gardner

"Mum and Dad seem to be ok, and if they're walking they're warm, but if a child is in a buggy, they're not."

"I have a lot of kids and babies clothing for sale, and if someone is able to come to me with a ticket or a stamped letter from somewhere like a kindy or Plunket, I'm willing to give them something for free, or at a discounted price."

"Things like children's jerseys usually start at $25."

As well as children's clothes, Feldon said she also made leg warmers for those in wheelchairs, blankets, hats, slippers, and jerseys.

"I can make anything and everything, really, and I never, ever, charge anything for clothes I've made out of wool I've been given.

"If someone buys a couple of items I can usually chuck in another one for free."

Feldon said she also knitted to order and used acrylic as well as wool.

"For daycares, or If you have a sicky baby, acrylic clothes can be easier to deal with, because not everybody knows how to wash wool.

"It's mostly hand knitting, and it's mostly done in the evenings."

Judy Feldon with an award-winning shawl she made. Photo / Lewis Gardner

It wasn't just wool that she's spun, Feldon said, with a neighbour's two poodles also providing fur for one of her projects.

"When I was still living in Levin, my neighbour would come over to have a swim in the pool, and one of her poodles would dig under the fence and jump in after her, which I had to put a stop to.

"I plied their fur with strands of wool and ended up making a hat and scarf for her.

"That was really funny."

*For more information on Heirloom Knits, call Judy Feldon on 021 0408 045, or visit her at 101 Somme Parade.