A person has been seriously injured after fleeing police and crashing a vehicle into a tree in Gonville.

A spokesperson confirmed police attempted to stop a vehicle of interest on Harper St about 2.30am on Thursday.

When the vehicle failed to stop a pursuit was initiated but just moments later the vehicle crashed.

The spokesperson confirmed the driver suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was rushed to Whanganui Hospital.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified.