The Rangitikei and Manawatu district councils have appointed GHD Ltd to oversee the Mangaweka Bridge replacement project.

A new bridge is to be built next to the existing one, which will be retained for walking and cycling.

GHD Ltd will take on the management, surveillance and quality assurance (MS&QA) for the bridge replacement.

This is estimated to cost $732,550, of which Rangitikei District Council will pay $366,275.

Manawatu District Council has also previously agreed to pay a share.

"It's all included in the budgets that have been allowed for within the business case. This is just an administrative thing to keep the admin all above board because, no doubt, this project will be audited by Audit NZ and NZTA," the roading manager for the two councils, John Jones, told a Rangitikei council meeting.

The new weathering steel bridge is expected to be 132m and pavement construction, earthworks and other ancillary works will take place.

The construction cost is estimated at $8.2 million.

The project is now out to tender, closing on June 25. Jones said there were four tenders so far.

Councils decided in late 2019 to retain the old Mangaweka Bridge as a walking and cycling facility and build a new bridge beside it. Photo / Bevan Conley

he didn't expect the project to create any long-term road closures.

"There's going to be a bridge on the other side of the bridge, so for a lot of the time ... the rest of the road will carry on, then once the bridge is in position we'll do the road realignments to connect it up."