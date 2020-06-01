Whanganui & Partners has launched a tourism campaign encouraging people from the lower North Island to visit Whanganui this winter.

Visitor industries strategic lead Paul Chaplow said visitor spend over the summer from December 2019 to February 2020 increased by 11.7 per cent compared to last summer and they want to see similar results.

"People have just spent a period of time unable to get out and they're actively looking at new places to go," he said.

"Now's a great opportunity for us to help boost the businesses that were so restricted during the lockdown period."

He said that while Whanganui shone as a destination over the summer there was still lots to do over the winter months.

"We have a temperate climate, so our parks and outdoor activities are still available."

Whanganui & Partners strategic lead for brand, events and i-Site, Jonathan Sykes, said it had targeted the lower North Island.

"We've seen growth in visitors from Wellington, New Plymouth and Palmerston North, which marries up with where we focus most of our marketing activity."

Sykes said it was working with Air Chathams to promote getaways from Auckland to Whanganui including a competition to win a package that includes flights from Auckland to Whanganui, meals, accommodation and activities.