Ageing infrastructure at Ohakea Air Base will be upgraded with $206 million in Government funding.

Defence Minister Ron Mark has announced that the first phase will start his year, with funding to be in three phases over five years as part of a plan to upgrade the defence estate.

"This spending is required to rectify longstanding problems with Base Ohakea's supporting infrastructure and ensure the base can continue to function," Mark said.

"Critical compliance and safety issues will be addressed, as well as upgrades to fuelling and logistics facilities, taxiways and aprons, accommodation and fresh, storm and waste water reticulation.

"Demands on Base Ohakea are increasing with four busy fleets of aircraft – the NH90 and A109 helicopters, the KA350 small transport and training aircraft, and the Texan pilot trainer. In the near future the base will need to be ready to accept the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft fleet. The changes provide flexibility to respond to future demands on the Defence Force and will ensure the base can accommodate these aircraft for several decades to come."

Mark said almost 80 per cent of the defence estate nationwide was reaching the end of its useful life and must be replaced over the next 30 years. A large proportion was built during World War II.