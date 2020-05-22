Horizons Regional Council wants the public's help in eradicating the pest plant climbing spindleberry, also known as oriental bittersweet.

The council's pest plant team leader, Craig Davey, said it threatened the survival of native and plantation forests and was problematic in any garden.

The deciduous vine of Asian origin has been banned from sale and distribution in New Zealand. But it was considered ornamental and still exists in some homestead gardens. Davey knows of it in Raetihi, the Makirikiri Valley, Kauarapaoa, Papaiti and in Whanganui's Ikitara Rd.

Climbing spindleberry has bright-coloured seeds in autumn and winter. Photo / Weedbusters

It is very visible in winter, when its leaves turn yellow and female plants have seed capsules and seed coverings in yellow, orange and a brilliant scarlet.

The vines are vigorous growers that climb to the top of trees and can collapse them. The stems root up on the ground, and the roots also sucker.

"The vines get so big that it will take down pine trees," Davey said.

Horizons' pest plant team want to know where this plant is. They know the best ways to destroy it and prevent it coming back.

To report a plant, ring Horizons on 0508 800 800 and ask for the pest plant team. For more information, see the weedbusters website.