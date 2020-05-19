A 59-year-old man is in custody and the Whanganui District Health Board has launched an investigation after a woman was stabbed in a residential facility.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Whanganui Hospital to have surgery to her wounds.

Whanganui DHB said the woman was in a stable condition and still recovering in Whanganui Hospital.

Police were called to the Heads Rd address about 6.30pm on May 15.

The woman is an employee of the organisation which runs the facility. The facility has a contract with Whanganui DHB.

Police were called to the scene on Heads Road on Friday evening. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui DHB confirmed that due to this contract the Whanganui DHB had initiated an investigation and an independent, external review team was undertaking this.

"Whanganui DHB extends its sympathies and best wishes to the woman, and her family and wishes her well with the recovery," a statement said.

A Police spokesperson confirmed a 59-year-old man was taken into custody in relation to the stabbing.

He will appear in the Whanganui District Court next month.