Despite new services passengers asked for, Whanganui bus use has continued to decline.

Horizons Regional Council transport manager Rhona Hewitt said a new contract that began last October included extra Saturday services and later services on weekdays to enable people to get home from work after 5pm.

Despite that, Whanganui bus use reduced 16 per cent in the five months from November to March this year, compared to the same months in 2019.

The new Bee card tag-on, tag-off ticketing system introduced on December 9 will tell the council exactly how buses are being used and will help with the next review, Hewitt said.

"We'll try to better understand why patronage has been declining in Whanganui, especially why this decline has continued following the introduction of more bus services and services that were developed based on customer feedback."

Numbers using Whanganui's Tranzit buses plummeted during the level 4 lockdown, when bus services moved to a Saturday timetable and only people doing essential work or accessing medical help could use them.

Only 708 bus trips were taken last month.

In level 3 the services returned to normal, and in level 2 the Whanganui-Palmerston North commuter service will resume.