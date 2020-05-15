A frontline American emergency doctor who worked in Whanganui's ED for the majority of last year has died in a plane crash.

Dr Scott Piotrowski and his family moved from Texas to Whanganui in September 2018 to give Piotrowski the opportunity to experience New Zealand culture and health system.

A GoFundMe page set up in his honour said "Scott saw the move as a valuable opportunity to see firsthand how other countries practice medicine".

His friend and neighbour while he was living in Whanganui, Gerald Pearce, said Piotrowski was hugely experienced in his line of work and when working in Whanganui's ED he would have been able to share a lot of valuable knowledge.

He said Piotrowski would have made a big difference for a lot of people in Whanganui through his work.

"He was very knowledgeable and knew what to do straight away."

Piotrowski flew back home to Texas on September 16 but during his months in New Zealand, he and his family explored both the South Island and the top of the North Island.

"He was a worldly person, he knew what was going on, he quite heavily into his religion and he was a good bloke," Pearce said.

He said he loved to go hunting and enjoyed the outdoors and owned his own aeroplane.

Pearce said Piotrowski enjoyed his time in New Zealand and said the national health system was "pretty good" but found it very different to what he used to in Fort Worth, Texas.

Elizabeth Park, a consultant at Whanganui Hospital ED, said Piotrowski was one of the most well-liked physicians at the ED.

"He cared genuinely for everyone, the hospital staff, the patients and, of course, his dear family."

She said his love for his wife and children was always evident.

"His selfless acts were a visible testimony of his faith. The ED will always hold him closely to our hearts."

Piotrowski and Pearce remained in close contact even after their departure.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Piotrowski spent the last few months working on coronavirus response at the Fort Worth Texas Health Huguley emergency room.

Pearce and his partner Tina received a phone call on Saturday afternoon from Piotrowski's wife Aimee to inform them he had died.

"It's absolutely terrible and we're still thinking of them, if we were able to go there would love to go and say our final respects but that's not going to be possible," Pearce said.

Piotrowski died on May 7 near his home in Texas at the age of 51.

He leaves behind his wife Aimee, daughter Abbie and son Jon.

The GoFundMe page has already raised more than $34,000 to support his family.