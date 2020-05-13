Whanganui has woken up to life under level 2 and the first taste of relative freedom after seven weeks in Covid-19 lockdown.

Cafes, retail shops can all reopen and catching up with friends and family is now allowed as people leave their lockdown bubbles.

Whanganui's Sam Stephens who has been back at work since level 3 said he was looking forward to heading outdoors and seeing friends.

"But I think we should still be keeping a distance and you know being hygienic and just sticking to the rules," he said.

Sam Stephens cannot wait to get back out into the outdoors to do the things he loves like fish and hunt. Photo / Supplied

Chanelle Campbell who is spending the day at work at a local eatery said she was looking forward to having freedom to be able to go places when she needed to.

"I can't wait for brunch with my pals and hanging with them and seeing them, it's been far too long."

Lez Kiriona, owner of Mint Cafe, said everything had been running smoothly for them so far.

Mint has been open since level three but moving into level two has now allowed customers to come inside the cafe, sit down and enjoy a bite.

He said they had had a few customers in on Thursday morning which had been good.

Local roofer, Chris Campbell has been back at work since level three and will be spending the day the same way he has the last two weeks.

He as looking forward to "having the freedom of not being locked up inside and being able to go out and socialise with people, have a beer or two".

Tim Watson, manager at Mud Ducks cafe said, it had been good so far this morning and they had a few tables in.

"It's been a bit of a process just trying to see how everything is going to fit in and trying to get customers doing what they're supposed to be doing as well, you really have to direct people quite a lot," he said.

Mud Ducks has been open since day one of level three and Watson said they were seeing a similar flow of customers today as they have been seeing over the last two weeks.

"It's about the same so far but now people have come in and sat down have had breakfast as opposed to having a scone type thing."

More to come.