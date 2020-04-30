It was the year that Prime Minister Norman Kirk died in office, New Zealand hosted the Commonwealth Games and a young typist named Pam Dyhrberg started work at the Wanganui Chronicle.

"My career started in late 1974 when I was successful in applying for a job at the Wanganui Chronicle as a part-time typist on the night shift working from 6pm to 11pm in the Drews Ave building," she says.

This week she retires from her role as the paper's sales production manager after 45 years of service in three buildings and numerous changes in ownership, personnel and technology.

Dyhrberg says it was the hours that attracted her at first because they allowed her "lots of time during the day for children, tennis and later on training greyhounds".

"The night shift typists were a tight-knit group who loved to socialise and had to work under extreme pressure, typing blind on to punched computer tape with no monitor.

"Things like the share table, cricket scoreboards, race results as well as all the news stories – quite a challenge."

When she started in her job Jack Stormont, a forthright Celt, was the night foreman.

"He was replaced by Chiefy [real name unknown] for a short time before Sid Smith took over the reins.

"A real newspaperman like his father before him, Sid was the predominant figure for all of us in production on nights and set the tone and standards for the balance of my career."

The standards, according to Dyhrberg's co-workers, have always been high and have never diminished during her long service.

Former Chronicle reporter and editor John Maslin remembers Dyhrberg as "great to work with and always quick and efficient".

He recalls her transition from typist to typesetter when not many women were working in that role.

"Not only was she good at her job, but she was also a good person to have in the workplace because she always maintained a good attitude."

Reporter Iain Hyndman, who has known Dyhrberg both personally and professionally for a long time, also remarked on her efficiency.

"Pam is probably the most efficient person I've ever met," he said.

After 23 years of the night shift, Dyhrberg was offered the day shift production manager's job by Darren Hull.

"This was quite an eye-opener as on nights we were very much editorial orientated but on days I was exposed to the commercial side of things as well."

Pam Dyhrberg with former Whanganui Chronicle editor Ross Pringle in 2011. Photo / Stuart Munro

When she marked her 45th anniversary with the paper in November last year, Dyhrberg said it has been an advantage to have experienced both sides as she understands the pressures both teams are facing.

Working with advertising managers Mike Helleur and Milton Haig gave Dyhrberg good knowledge and experience for her eventual transition to sales production manager and she said former general manager Andy Jarden always played a big part in keeping valued clients fed, watered and entertained.

"Some of the occasions almost legendary," she said.

Memorable events for Dyhrberg have been the Wanganui Computer Centre bombing in 1982 and the hastily prepared wrap for the paper after the death of Princess Diana in 1997.

"And of course our numerous wins at the Panpa (Pacific Area Newspaper Publishers' Association) Awards."

Events that did not go down well with Dyhrberg were the loss of the Chronicle's printing press to Hastings in 2013 and the outsourcing of graphic design.

Apart from that, she can't remember a time when she didn't enjoy her job.

"I've been lucky because there really hasn't been a day when I did not want to go to work."

And she's always been punctual - often arriving at work before everyone else and willing to work late when required.

Midweek editor Paul Brooks has been sharing an office nook with Dyhrberg in recent years and says he will miss her.

"I love her sense of humour and we've shared a lot of good laughs.

"It will feel strange when we go to work in the building and she won't be there."

Brooks said he is in awe of Dyhrberg's abilities in using a wide range of computer programs and he will miss being able to call on her expertise.

Commercial team leader Gene Toyne has worked with Dyhrberg for a long time and describes her as loyal, trustworthy and someone who can always be relied on for an honest opinion.

"Our roles are deadline-driven, can be very stressful and we've had heated moments but we still managed to have lots of fun.

"Especially during the after-work Friday drinks, when we could all relax and reflect on the week."

There will be no farewell drinks this week as Covid-19 level 3 restrictions prohibit a gathering but Dyhrberg she's not unhappy about that as she didn't want "a big fuss".

Pam Dyhrberg has kept the clipping of the ad she answered in 1974 and a section of the punched tape she worked with as a young typist. Photo / Bevan Conley

Asked what her alternative career would have been, Dyhrberg said she might have been a zookeeper.

"I do like to visit zoos even though I know they are not very PC these days but perhaps I could have cleaned out cages or something, just to be near the animals."

Dyhrberg said she is glad to have made a lot of memorable overseas trips now that they will be off the table for a while.

"I guess I will enjoy playing tennis, table tennis, golf, taking walks on our fantastic Castlecliff Beach, and of course reading the Whanganui Chronicle in bed with my tea and toast."