South Taranaki library users will be able to access hard copy books from their local LibraryPlus from next week.

The move to Covid-19 alert level 3 next Tuesday will allow South Taranaki District Council libraries to operate a new "click and collect" contactless system.

Libraries and cultural services manager Cath Sheard said people could only reserve and borrow books from the town their bubble is in because the library courier service would not operate under level 3.

"You can search for books in the catalogue as normal, but the system will only let you reserve books that are shelved in your bubble branch," Sheard said.

"It's fine to start ordering books now, so we can have them ready for you to collect on Tuesday, April 28."

People who live in rest homes would not be able to use the system because of their higher level of security but those who live in independent units within rest home villages would be able to access books, Sheard said.

There are new "how to" videos on the LibraryPlus blog http://libraryplus.blogspot.com/ and the South Taranaki Libraries Facebook page showing how to search for books, reserve books, and an advanced search that only shows books held in users' bubble branch.

"Due to the Covid-19 restrictions all books are issued for eight weeks, and there are currently no fines for late returns," Sheard said.

"Items can only be returned through the external return slots; so please don't hand books to staff as this increases the risk of infection transfer."

Click and collect items will be available for pickup from Hāwera LibraryPlus 11am-2pm Monday to Friday; Pātea, Waverley, Eltham, Manaia, and Opunake LibraryPlus 11am-1pm Monday to Friday; Kaponga LibraryPlus 1.30-3pm Wednesday.

If residents are unable to access the catalogue from home, or are unsure of their login or need their password reset, they can phone 0800 111 323 or email librarycontact@stdc.govt.nz for assistance.