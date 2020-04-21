The Ministry of Health has confirmed another probable case of Covid-19 in the Whanganui region, bringing the total to nine confirmed or probable cases.

The latest case lives in the Whanganui district and is a family member of the confirmed case reported on Friday, April 17.

Whanganui's medical officer of health Dr Patrick O'Connor said the case is "probable" as the swab result was inconclusive. Photo / Bevan Conley

Both cases remain in the same household bubble and are following self-isolation restrictions.

They are being monitored by public health staff and do not require hospitalisation.

Advertisement

Medical officer of health Dr Patrick O'Connor said this indicates infection transmission within the household bubble, but the original infection source is still under investigation.

"There have been no close contacts recently outside the household, and there is no reason to think anyone else has been infected."

He said the latest case is classed as probable because the swab result was inconclusive and there has been close household contact with a confirmed case but further tests are awaited.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

Whanganui District Health Board chief executive Russell Simpson said the latest cases reinforced the importance of complying with alert level 4 restrictions to slow the spread.

"Now is the time to be more vigilant than ever. Stay at home, stay in your bubble and if you are sick, call your GP or Healthline on 0800 358 5453, or visit a community-based assessment centre (CBAC) in the region."

Swab numbers have continued to increase with more people coming to the CBACs. Photo / Bevan Conley

He said recently the DHB has seen an increase in the number of residents presenting to the CBACs for assessment.

On Monday, April 20, 135 people were swabbed which was the highest daily number since the testing commenced.

Advertisement

"In total, we have tested 981 residents and encourage anyone to come in for assessment if they have a runny nose, sore throat, or cough.

"The expansion of the case definition by the Ministry of Health and liberal interpretation of this by the CBAC teams has resulted in a larger number of people being swabbed for Covid-19 over the past two weeks."

‌

The two latest cases have not been linked to the seven other cases in the region who have since recovered.

Three people who have recovered have been allowed to leave the region after being given authorisation on compassionate grounds.

O'Connor gave the clearance and was able to do so under the Health Act.

He said it was "in the context of a full recovery from Covid" and the three people were not considered to be of any infectious risk.

"Given their circumstances, I thought it was reasonable for them to go to a place where they were able to receive more support."