All seven confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Whanganui District Health Board region have recovered.

Recovery means those patients have gone at least 10 days from the start of symptoms, and they have been free of symptoms for at least 48 hours.

The New Zealand clearance protocol does not require a further COVID-19 test.

The seven cases had all been in isolation – five in the Ruapehu district and two in the Whanganui district – under the supervision of public health staff.

All seven cases were related to overseas travel, and they are now subject to Alert Level 4 restrictions.

Three of those in the Ruapehu district have now left the region.

"All seven cases were recent arrivals from overseas when they were tested, and their compliance with isolation has been excellent," Medical Officer of Health Dr Patrick O'Connor said.

