Teddy is one of many bears standing up against windows waving at Whanganui residents out for their fresh air during the lockdown.

At 70 years old he has experienced a bit over his lifetime and now he can add being part of a nationwide bear hunt.

Lynne Vinsen's grandmother gave her the bear when she was born.

And he has remained in her care since - very much a part of her family, Vinsen said.

"Of all our shifts and all those things that happen in your life, he's just hung around with me."

As Vinsen grew up, she passed Teddy to her sister and then to her two daughters when they were children.

Her 10-year-old granddaughter also enjoys dressing up Teddy and pushing him around in a pushchair when she comes from Tauranga to stay.

Over the years he has aged a bit. His only remaining fur is on the joins of his legs and neck.

Advertisement

And a large plaster on his back, foot and tummy holds in a lot of his stuffing.

But his bare looks shows how loved he has been, Vinsen said.

Teddy used to have brown glass eyes but after many years they eventually fell off.

Teddy joins thousands of other teddy bears in the nationwide bear hunt during the lockdown. Photo / Bevan Conley

He also used to have a deep growl, Vinsen said, and she can still feel the round voicebox disc in his back if she holds him tight enough.

A few years back a friend of Vinsen's gave her a contact for the Teddy Hospital in Auckland that restores old teddies but she chose to leave him be.

"I kind of feel like, okay he's probably on his last legs but it sort of shows that he was well loved. He's not going to be getting any hard use now, he's just going to be sitting on the chair."

Vinsen and Teddy celebrated their 70th birthday in December and when he's not sitting in Vinsen's office for the children spotting bears in the windows, he sits in the guest bedroom upstairs.

He may not be the oldest bear, Vinsen said, but he sure has been around for a long time.