Total Mobility clients who are using the scheme for essential work and services will receive double their current subsidy during Covid-19 alert levels 3 and 4.

The scheme, jointly funded by Horizons Regional Council and New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA), provides subsidised taxi travel to people with disabilities or mobility issues.

Temporary changes to the scheme came into effect on Tuesday, April 14.

"Reducing fares for Total Mobility services during the Covid-19 response is a way to support Total Mobility clients working in essential services to travel between their homes and workplaces, and to ensure all Total Mobility clients have access to supermarkets, pharmacies and health facilities," Horizons transport manager Rhona Hewitt said.

"The temporary change will see a subsidy increase up to double the current subsidy offered in the client's area.

"For example, if a client currently travels in an area with a 50 per cent discount with a maximum of $10, the new temporary discount will be up to a maximum of $20. The Total Mobility client will only pay a fare if the total fare exceeds $20."

That means Whanganui clients' travel will be funded 100 per cent up to a maximum $20 discount, while Marton and Feilding clients' fares will be funded to a maximum of $10.

The temporary change will remain in place while New Zealand is at Covid-19 alert levels 3 and 4, up until June 30, 2020, Hewitt said. It may be reviewed earlier if the Covid-19 alert is reduced to level 1 or 2.

More information can be found at www.horizons.govt.nz/buses-transport/total-mobility or call free phone number 0508 800 800.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website



