Three people were injured in a crash between two vehicles on State Highway 3 at Westmere near Whanganui this morning.

Two people received serious injuries and one person moderate injuries in a crash between a car and a van.

A police spokeswoman said the car rolled, trapping a person. They were freed and taken to Whanganui Hospital along with two other patients.

Both lanes of the highway were blocked for a time but the road was fully open by about 11.15am.