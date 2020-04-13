By RNZ

The Whanganui District Health Board is being urged to ramp up its Covid-19 testing, despite its low number of cases.

So far, seven people in the area have tested positive for the coronavirus - all of them recently returned from overseas.

The DHB has one of the lowest testing rates in the country, but it says about a third of the people showing up at its assessment centres are now being swabbed.

Advertisement

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield wants test numbers across the country to increase over the next two weeks to make sure there are no cases of community transmission that have been missed.

He says he's asked the Whanganui DHB to increase the number of tests it's doing.