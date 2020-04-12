The Covid-19 lockdown which is confining us to our homes — unless for essential business — has left usually bustling streets and public spaces looking desolate.

But there are still bright spots around and the odd unusual sight.

Chronicle photographers have been capturing what Whanganui looks like under lockdown.

It's been a while since anyone's had takeaways for dinner. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Army Trucks delivering supplies to the Tupoho Community Complex. Photo / Bevan Conley

People all over the city have found creative ways to display teddy bears to bring a bit of joy to neighbours. This one is on Jones St and Millward St. Photo / Bevan Conley

Anyone missing coffee? Cafes have been closed since the country went into lockdown. Photo / Lewis Gardner

A collage of Whanganui's teddy bear window displays. Photos / Bevan Conley

The Whanganui River Road is only open to residents. Photo / Bevan Conley

Spotted in Putiki. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Someone has built "Corona Bar" out of driftwood near Kai Iwi beach. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Police checkpoint was running on State Highway 4 near Upokongaro as Easter weekend approached. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui's CBD has shown little to no life over the past few days due to the Covid-19 lockdown. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Playgrounds have been cordoned off since late March. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Durie Hill resident Clive Low's message to Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

Hundreds have been through the community based assessment centres. Photo / Bevan Conley

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website

A sign urges the Durie Hill community to stay connected. Photo / Bevan Conley

Victoria Ave has perhaps never been this empty. Photo / Bevan Conley

Police have been more visible around town. Photo / Bevan Conley