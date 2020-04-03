Whanganui supermarkets grappling with huge demand for online shopping are prioritising vulnerable customers while the city's Four Square outlets are also offering delivery service to those in priority groups.

Over the Covid-19 lockdown period all supermarkets will remain open but the wait time for online grocery shopping, which is already at a week, is expected to increase.

All supermarkets in Whanganui offer a click and collect service but due to the lockdown period the service is now backlogged.

This has some residents concerned, especially those in the priority group who are following advice from the government to stay home and avoid going into the supermarket.

Age Concern Whanganui manager Michelle Malcolm said she has heard of multiple people who are getting concerned about wait times with one person staying up until 1.30am to reserve a slot for delivery.

"This is very stressful for people," she said.

"I can understand people under the age of 70 wanting to keep safe and shop online instead of going to the supermarket but I don't think they realise the impact this is having on older people."

She said those over 70 who were following the government's advice only had a few options when it came to buying groceries and online shopping was one.

Gareth Jones, owner of PAK'nSAVE Whanganui, said his team had been working around the clock to ensure the Whanganui community was getting fed.

"We have seen an increase to our click and collect service during the lockdown period and are currently looking at alternative ways in which we can help those who are most vulnerable," he said.

"While we look into solutions we encourage the elderly and most vulnerable to seek support from family, neighbours or friends to shop on their behalf."

All local supermarkets have an influx of online deliveries and are trying to keep up with demand over the lockdown period. Photo / Bevan Conley

There is also concern for those in the priority groups who did not have any family or friends close by to deliver groceries to their door.

Countdown Trafalgar Square and Countdown Victoria Avenue were unable to comment on the situation.

Countdown head office said they were prioritising online delivery service to customers who were over 70, had serious chronic illness, were in self-isolation due to recent travel or had a physical disability that prevented them from shopping in store.

On March 27, they launched a priority assistance service for anyone that falls into that group.

Once registered, customers will have access to available dedicated priority assistance delivery times.

Countdown's general manager of health and safety, Kiri Hannifin, said its online shopping services have seen unprecedented demand.

Countdown is working towards converting another five supermarkets into online shopping hubs to meet demands. Photo / Bevan Conley

They were also working towards converting another five supermarkets around the country into online shopping hubs to meet demand.

A Foodstuffs spokesperson said it was also looking at alternative ways to help those most vulnerable and encouraged the elderly to ask neighbours, friends and family to shop on their behalf.

In Whanganui, Four Square Riverview was running a service where an individual who may not have a family, friend or neighbour to carry out the task on their behalf can ring or email in their grocery order and it will be delivered free.

Owner Lisa Bennett said the only condition for her store is the order needed to be over $50.

"We're doing what we can and they can pay by direct debit for a next day delivery or pay by cash if they're happy to. We're happy to drop it at their door and run, or happy to do whatever the customer wants," she said.

Four Square Eastbrook was running the same delivery service for the elderly or those with compromised immune systems.

Owner Nick Gordon said their service was more for those in this priority group who live in Whanganui East.

Four Square St Johns Hills was also running a grocery delivery service for older people and those who cannot get into a supermarket due to health conditions.

Four Square Castlecliff owner Vivek Bangia said he too was running the delivery service for the elderly on any order no matter the price.

In exchange, all he is asking for is a smile from the customers.

Four Square Aramoho owner, John Sharp, said they were also running the delivery service, free of charge and for any order no matter the price.

Age Concern Whanganui office is also closed but the agency is still providing online and phone support.

Age Concern staff and their families within their bubble are now delivering all the meals on wheels.