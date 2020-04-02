Whanganui pharmacies are now offering those with a respiratory illness a free spacer device.

This will benefit those who are prescribed an aerosol inhaler such as Ventolin, Seretide and Flixotide.

Spacer devices will help those with respiratory illnesses to manage their conditions during a time when New Zealand is challenged with a viral infection. Photo / Bevan Conley

Des Healy, a pharmacist with the Whanganui Regional Health Network, said spacer devices could improve the delivery of the medicine to get deep into the smallest airways where inflammation and constriction exists.

"It's especially important when challenged with a viral infection. Now is the time when all patients with a respiratory illness need to manage their condition as well as possible."

He said a spacer device gave much better effect of medicine and better control of the respiratory illness.

"Using preventer inhalers regularly as advised by your doctor is essential to help maintain your lung function and prevent shortness of breath."

Although hours may have reduced for some pharmacies, they all remain open during the lockdown period.

All Whanganui pharmacies are offering the free device during the Covid-19 outbreak. Photo / Bevan Conley

Healy is asking the community on behalf of all pharmacists to allow for more time when collecting a prescription as some pharmacies may be operating with less staff due to family and children care commitments.

He advises people that phoning a day or two ahead is a good way to help and delivery services are also available.

Ask a family member or friend to collect the medicine for you if you are feeling unwell.

"As a reminder there are plenty of medicines available and stocks are being managed well and pharmacists are not anticipating any shortages. As long as you have around 14 days' supply there is no need for concern."

If you feel a spacer device would benefit you, talk to your local pharmacist or doctor to collect one for free.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The Government's official Covid-19 advisory website